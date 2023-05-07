Seaboard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB stock opened at $3,819.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,296.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,860.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,830.41.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.
