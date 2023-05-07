Seaboard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SEB stock opened at $3,819.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,296.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,860.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,830.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Seaboard by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

