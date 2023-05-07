Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
Shares of VTS opened at $17.75 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on VTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitesse Energy (VTS)
