Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $17.75 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 25,893 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $438,886.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 in the last three months.

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

