FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.86 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

