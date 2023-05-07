JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 972.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

