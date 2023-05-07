Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

