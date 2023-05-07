Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 16th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

