Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

