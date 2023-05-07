Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 17th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7 %

EHC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

