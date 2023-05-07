Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

