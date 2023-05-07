Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
