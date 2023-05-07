Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $0.37 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Energous Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

