Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
Shares of WATT opened at $0.37 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energous
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.