Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of H stock opened at C$39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$30.87 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7222222 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
