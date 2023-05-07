Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at C$39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$30.87 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7222222 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.25.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

