Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

