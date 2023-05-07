Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

