Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

GRBK opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

