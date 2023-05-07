Loop Capital Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $105.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

