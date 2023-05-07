JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $25.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

