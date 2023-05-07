Morgan Stanley Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $37.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.97 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $26,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

