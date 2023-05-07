Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

