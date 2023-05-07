Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Bank of America cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.