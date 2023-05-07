Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

