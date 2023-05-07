Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Infinera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,066,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

