Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

