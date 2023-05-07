Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.17 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

