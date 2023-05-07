Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

