Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.12% of TravelCenters of America worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

