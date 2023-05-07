Boston Partners Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Chemed worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHE opened at $550.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

