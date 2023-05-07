Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

