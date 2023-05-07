Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 439,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.50% of Univest Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Univest Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.