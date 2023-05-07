Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of Nomad Foods worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

