Boston Partners Trims Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854,656 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Trading Up 3.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

BKU stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

