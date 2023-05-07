Boston Partners Invests $10.42 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 475,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.80% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,116 shares of company stock worth $277,249 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

