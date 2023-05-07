CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.