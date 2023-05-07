Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

