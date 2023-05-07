American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

American International Group stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

