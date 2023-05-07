AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AES

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,074,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AES by 1,663.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.