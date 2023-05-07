Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also

