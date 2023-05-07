AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.89 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,818,795 shares of company stock valued at $171,692,329. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 420,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

