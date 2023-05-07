Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interface by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

