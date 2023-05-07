Boston Partners Sells 64,224 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.48% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

