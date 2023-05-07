Boston Partners Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Boston Partners cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Maximus were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

