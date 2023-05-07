Boston Partners Sells 197,884 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.68% of Universal worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.