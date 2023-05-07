195,467 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of V2X stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.48 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

