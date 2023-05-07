Stifel Nicolaus Increases Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $71.25

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 923,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

