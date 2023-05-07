Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $11.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE GMRE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $587.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

