NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NVCR stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $120.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

