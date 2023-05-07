Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job restated their reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

CTSH opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

