Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 69

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

