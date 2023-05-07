Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.