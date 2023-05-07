Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.
Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $30.65.
Insider Activity
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
