Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

