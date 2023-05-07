Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $548,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
