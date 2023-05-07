Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 272.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

